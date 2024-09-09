Kate Middleton Announces She’s ‘Cancer Free’: ‘What a Relief It Is’

Kate Middleton announced Monday that she’s completed her chemotherapy and is looking forward to returning to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales, who first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, shared the major update about her treatment in a newly released video.

“I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Kate says in the clip, which shows alongside her husband, Prince William, and their children. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The princess goes on to describe the “cancer journey” as “complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.” She also said the illness “brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

“This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted—of simply loving and being loved,” Kate continues. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Despite her statement, Kensington Palace has signaled it’s not yet certain to confirm that she is cancer-free, according to the BBC.

Kate has largely been absent from royal duties this year since she was diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered during a procedure described by Kensington Palace as a “planned abdominal surgery” in January.

In the video Monday, Kate said she is now “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she added. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.”

Kate also sent a message of support to other cancer patients. “I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand,” she said. “Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

A spokesperson for King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla would not be making a statement but of course welcomed the “wonderful news” and that they would continue to offer “love, thoughts and support” to Kate on her “continued path to full recovery.”

A former courtier who worked with Kate and William during their time at the palace told The Daily Beast: “This year has been an astonishing learning curve for everyone at the palace. I think it was entirely the right decision for Catherine to completely step back from royal duties and focus on her recovery and there are many who wish the king would do the same. I suspect that she will maintain a very light schedule of public appearances well into the new year.”

Kate is expected to next be seen in public at Remembrance Day ceremonies in November.

“Catherine and William and the kids have been incredibly brave,” a friend of the royal family told The Daily Beast. “It’s been the toughest year of their lives. I can’t find enough good things to say. It’s amazing news, a great relief and we are all just thrilled for them.”