Kate Middleton Blows Off the Rules for Risky Fashion Choice

Visiting a newly opened museum, Kate Middleton either didn’t get—or didn’t obey—a memo to wear flats.
The Princess of Wales, 43, rocked up to the opening of the new V&A Storehouse—where visitors can ask to see whatever item they would like from the legendary institution’s gigantic storage facilities—in rather fabulous stilettos, despite the museum’s website practically begging visitors to keep it sensible, with a note reading: “We recommend wearing practical clothing and flat shoes... The metal grid flooring is not suitable for stilettos or kitten heels.”
Kate, unflinchingly chic in royal blue, was clearly unbothered by the advice, as, to be fair, were the museum’s top brass.
Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, when asked about the footwear by People magazine replied: “She is a pro! She dealt with that!”
Translation: She broke the rules, looked good doing it, and we’re all just grateful to be in her stiletto-clad presence.
Kate, a history of art graduate, wasn’t just there to flex her ankle strength. She requested five objects, including a musical instrument, some William Morris fabric samples and “items relating to nature,” the museum said.
The service is available to any visiting member of the public, and currently allows people to access 250,000 objects, 350,000 books and 1,000 special archives, from storage.
The museum was open to the public at the time of the royal visit, meaning some unsuspecting visitors got a major surprise.
Kate said: “What an opportunity for everyone to see these historic pieces. It’s so eclectic. And all parts of the process of displaying and curating.”
Of course, this wasn’t Kate’s first rodeo with heels—basically part of her DNA at this point—in impractical locations. In 2018, when seven months pregnant and still rocking those black heels, she got one stuck in a drain at an addiction treatment center.