Kate Middleton Celebrates Father’s Day in Family Photo
RETURN TOUR
Kate Middleton made another, more mild return to public life on Sunday in a social media post celebrating her husband William for Father’s Day. “We love you, Papa,” a post on the couple’s Instagram post read, signed with their three kids’ initials. “Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L” The photo had William and their kids’ backs facing the camera as they looked out over a coast. The credit was attributed to Middleton and noted it was taken this year. The photo came a day after the Princess of Wales appeared at the King’s Trooping the Colour birthday celebration, her first public appearance since December and her first since she announced her cancer diagnosis. The credit was also notable following the couple’s Easter photo she took, which Middleton later admitted to editing after multiple editorial agencies claimed it was manipulated.