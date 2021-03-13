CHEAT SHEET
Kate Middleton Visits Memorial for Sarah Everard in London
Kate Middleton visited a memorial for Sarah Everard Saturday in London as mourners laid flowers in Clapham Common, where Everard was last seen alive. In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge said she “remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married” and that she “wanted to pay her respects to the family and to Sarah.” Everard, 33, went missing a week and a half ago after leaving a friend’s home, and her remains were found days later. Constable Wayne Couzens, the Metropolitan Police officer charged with kidnapping and murder in the case, had his first court appearance on Saturday.