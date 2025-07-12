Kate Middleton Gets Big Surprise at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton appeared caught off guard—but flattered—when she was greeted with a standing ovation at Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales, 43, is in the process of returning to her royal duties after revealing her cancer diagnosis last year. In January, she announced that she was in remission and has since stepped up her public appearances. Middleton attended the women’s finals of the Grand Slam tennis tournament. When Middleton arrived at the event, the entire crowd rose and cheered, eliciting a bashful smile from the princess. The moment was shared on X by Wimbledon’s account, with the caption: “Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales.” Middletown, who is married to Prince William, said earlier this month that the post-treatment return to normalcy has been difficult, explaining, “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”