Kate Middleton ‘Getting Best Care in the World,’ Her Uncle Says

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has said Kate—who is still recuperating from abdominal surgery—is “getting the best care in the world,” and that “she’ll be back, of course she will.”

News of Kate’s surgery came after she was admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 16. At the time, Kensington Palace offered little detail of the mystery operation and was soon forced to hose down rumors that the princess had cancer. She was seen in the passenger seat of an SUV on Monday, the first time she’s been photographed in public since Christmas.

Goldsmith, who is currently appearing on British reality show Celebrity Big Brother, was responding to housemate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who asked him where Kate was. Goldsmith replied: “So, because she doesn’t want to talk about it... The last thing I’m going to do... There’s a kind of code of etiquette. If it is announced, I will give you an opinion.”

Cülcüloğlu then said, “I hope she’s OK.”

Goldsmith replied: “I think the most important thing... I spoke to her mum, my sister. She’s getting the best care in the world, and all the family has done is put the wagons around and looked after family first before anything else.” He added: “They put a statement out that just said: ‘We will take some time to recoup and we'll see you in Easter.’… She’s amazing, she’ll be back, of course she will.”

Goldsmith was speaking after a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People magazine that Prince William’s “focus is on his work and not on social media,” after feverish speculation around Kate’s health has increased.

Goldsmith also said that William had extended several olive branches to Prince Harry. Goldsmith said he also “genuinely” thinks Harry and Meghan Markle should have their titles removed.

A source previously told the Sun, before Goldsmith entered the Big Brother house: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.” Goldsmith said he would only have kind words for his niece, while saving his vituperation for Harry and Meghan—which has so far been the case.

On Wednesday night’s show, the Independent reported, fellow housemate Sharon Osbourne nominated Goldsmith for eviction from the house, stating: “I don’t think he’s that comfortable here. I think he’s awkward with himself being here, too. It’s very tough for him. I think he’s brave to have come in here. I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everyone that’s in here.”