Kate Middleton Has Been Working From Home During Recovery: Report
‘POSITIVE’
Kate Middleton has been working from home as she recovers from her abdominal surgery, according to a report. A Kensington Palace spokesperson told The Telegraph that the Princess of Wales has been “kept updated” about the U.K. trial of a baby observation tool designed to help health visitors and families improve their understanding of how infants express feelings. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, an organization launched by the princess, funded the trial, which reported “overwhelmingly positive” results on Thursday. The brief comment from the palace is the first official update about the royal’s early years work since her surgical procedure in January. Feverish speculation and conspiracy theories have since exploded online about Kate’s health and whereabouts, with the furor aggravated by the official release of a photo of the princess that Kate later admitted to having edited. The intense scrutiny continued unabated over the weekend after a video emerged of Kate accompanying her husband, Prince William, to a farm shop.