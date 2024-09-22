CHEAT SHEET
    Kate Middleton Heads to Church for First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment

    ON THE MEND

    Sean Craig

    Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she receives a standing ovation court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14, 2024 in London, England.

    Karwai Tang

    The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for church Sunday, marking the first time Kate has been seen in public since ending her cancer treatment. The royals gathered at Balmoral’s Crathie Kirk Church in Scotland—where the princess, 42, is known as the Duchess of Rothesay. Kate was seen at the wheel, driving herself and William as they tailed the King’s royal Bentley in an SUV. She wore a brown, wool blend check coat and a Hicks & Brown feathered hat. Kate announced earlier this month that she had completed chemotherapy six months after revealing an unspecified cancer diagnosis. Her initial announcement came only six weeks after Buckingham Palace said Charles was being treated for cancer. Kate made two public appearances this year before announcing the end of her treatment: the first at the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the King’s birthday in June and the second at the men’s Wimbledon final in July, where she was met with a standing ovation.

    Read it at BBC News