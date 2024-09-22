Kate Middleton Heads to Church for First Public Appearance After Cancer Treatment
ON THE MEND
The Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for church Sunday, marking the first time Kate has been seen in public since ending her cancer treatment. The royals gathered at Balmoral’s Crathie Kirk Church in Scotland—where the princess, 42, is known as the Duchess of Rothesay. Kate was seen at the wheel, driving herself and William as they tailed the King’s royal Bentley in an SUV. She wore a brown, wool blend check coat and a Hicks & Brown feathered hat. Kate announced earlier this month that she had completed chemotherapy six months after revealing an unspecified cancer diagnosis. Her initial announcement came only six weeks after Buckingham Palace said Charles was being treated for cancer. Kate made two public appearances this year before announcing the end of her treatment: the first at the Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the King’s birthday in June and the second at the men’s Wimbledon final in July, where she was met with a standing ovation.