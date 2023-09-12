Kate Middleton Hurts Finger Trampolining With the Kids

CHEAT SHEET
Hands-on parents will feel Kate Middleton’s pain after the princess of Wales hurt her finger playing on a trampoline with her kids at the family’s Windsor home. Kate’s injury was revealed Tuesday when she attended a Surrey prison to lend her support to an addiction charity, but it was her strapped fingers that stole the limelight. A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that the hurt finger was “a small injury, nothing serious,” adding that the princess had not broken anything. During her visit, Kate spent time with serving prisoners affected by addiction and their visiting families. She fulfilled her royal duties, shaking hands uncomplainingly, despite the injury being on her right side.