Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, has denied that she is a racist, months after she and King Charles were identified in pulped copies of Omid Scobie’s latest royal tome as the two alleged senior royals who discussed the possible skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s then-unborn first child, Archie.

“Kate is 100 per cent not racist, neither is Carole,” Goldsmith told the Sun, referring to his sister, Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton. “My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”

Goldsmith was speaking prior to entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, as one of the housemates in the latest season of the British reality show which began Monday night. Other housemates this season include Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and stage star Marisha Wallace.

As Goldsmith entered the house, presenter AJ Odudu asked him: “The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?”

He replied: “If she is, it will be behind a sofa, I guess.”

Kate was seen for the first time since Christmas Day earlier on Monday, in photographs published by TMZ, when she was pictured with mom Carole in a vehicle. Last week, she had been the subject of fevered online speculation around her health following abdominal surgery in January. The palace says she is not expected to be back at work until Easter-time.

The Sun had previously reported that Carole was “infuriated” with her brother’s decision to go on the show, with fears he could gossip about matters the Middletons and royals would prefer he didn’t. A source told the Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael. They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Goldsmith himself told the Sun: “I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

In a promo for his appearance on the show, Goldsmith would not have calmed any fretful Middleton or royal minds, by declaring that “people think I’m a bit of bad boy. It would be lovely to put the record straight, but winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is riddled with mischief and danger. I’m an absolute nightmare to live with. There’s a reason I’ve had four wives.”

More benignly, he revealed that the first time he had met Prince William, Kate had been cooking, and William offered him a cup of tea: “Very normal.”

“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric,” Goldsmith said of Kate to the Sun. “That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan, because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history. I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself. I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary.”

“ Who was to think that little girl would end up our future queen? She has respect for family, as Carole has, so she’s been brought up well. She’s the number one royal for a reason. ” — Gary Goldsmith

Of appearing on the reality show, he said: “I think they could always really trust me to know that I’m going to play the game well. I think she (Carole) will probably be watching me from behind the sofa, slightly anxious, but I do think if the best version of Gary turns up, she’d be very proud of me—that’s what we were hoping for.”

Goldsmith said if he talked about Kate on screen, “It’s all lovely stories. There’s loads of family anecdotes and I’ll share them all because they’re all really lovely. I remember holding Kate for the first time and her playing in the garden and having water fights. We’ve got loads of fun stuff we did together when she was growing up. Who was to think that little girl would end up our future queen? She has respect for family, as Carole has, so she’s been brought up well. She’s the number one royal for a reason.”

Goldsmith, who pled guilty in 2017 after assaulting his fourth wife Julie-Ann outside their home, told the paper: “I haven’t really looked after myself very much and I made some pretty bad decisions. But I do try to be the best version of me, but it’s not always the case. I think it’s easy to have a potshot. I didn’t choose to be in the spotlight. It gets thrown at you.

“ My favorite hobby is when I’m on an aircraft where people are asleep, waking them up and saying, ‘It’s a long flight you should get some shut-eye.’ ” — Gary Goldsmith

“Once you’ve done something it’s there and everyone’s looking. So this (Celebrity Big Brother) is the first bit of upside and fun from all of that. Turning 50 I decided I’m going to say no to pretty much nothing these days and just enjoy life to the full. I’m not actually a celebrity, it just happens that I am related to one of the biggest. I just thought it’d be a hoot! Also, I think I’m portrayed as this sort of villain and I’m not. So it’d be nice to show the other side of me.”

Still, by Goldsmith’s own admission, the Middletons and royals might have good reason to end up watching him from behind any nearby sofa.

“I’m a bit antagonistic,” he told the Sun. “I like just prodding people. My favorite hobby is when I’m on an aircraft where people are asleep, waking them up and saying, ‘It’s a long flight you should get some shut-eye.’

“I’m just Gary, hashtag annoying. I’m like a puppy that needs to be played with, throw me a stick, play with me. I have a self-destruct mode though, and my mouth runs away with me. So, I’ve got opinions about opinions. I guess we’ll find out what a mad bugger I am!”