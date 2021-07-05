Kate Middleton Isolating Following Coronavirus Alert
Kate Middleton is isolating after coming into contact with someone who had the coronavirus, her office at Kensington Palace has confirmed. A spokesperson said that Kate came into contact with an unidentified person “who has subsequently tested positive” for the disease. The spokesperson added: “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.” The palace declined to give further details of when or where Kate might have been exposed to the virus, but there was speculation she may have crossed paths with an infected person while attending the Wimbledon tennis championships last Friday. The Daily Mail reports that her husband, Prince William, will attend a ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of Britain’s National Health Service on his own.