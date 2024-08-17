Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance With Family for Nerf War

Princess Kate joined the Prince of Wales and their family for a Nerf battle at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall in Norfolk last weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The Princess, who is recovering from cancer, “grabbed a Nerf gun, ran around and played stuck in the mud with her kids,” Norfolk Nerf Parties boss Georgina Barron wrote in a Facebook post.

Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, as well as a major abdominal surgery she had undergone in January.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Middleton said in a video statement on Instagram.

Middleton has not revealed what her diagnosis was, with William remarking that the family intends to “manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Since then, Middleton has kept a low-public profile, with William and their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6—still making regular public appearances.

“My sons Euan Barron, Jenson Barron, and Junior Barron had the ultimate honor of playing Nerf Wars with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the adorable Prince Louis,” Barron added of the event.

The Prince and Princess uploaded a video on Instagram last weekend congratulating the U.K.’s Olympic team following the Paris Games, alongside Snoop Dogg and other celebrities.

“Well done to Team GB you’ve been an inspiration to us all,” William said in the video.

Commenters remarked that the Princess was “looking much better” and “glowing.”