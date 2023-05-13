CHEAT SHEET
Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Cameo in Eurovision Opening
Kate Middleton dazzled Eurovision fans with her surprise piano performance in the famed song contest Saturday. The Princess of Wales joined Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian hip hop group that won last year’s competition, in its performance of “Stefania,” a song that has become somewhat of an anthem for Ukrainians as they battle invading Russian forces. Middleton’s pre-recorded piano contribution was shot in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month. The opening also featured Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Ms Banks, as well as last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder. Eurovision’s Grand Finale wraps up in Liverpool, United Kingdom Saturday night, where a new champion will be crowned.