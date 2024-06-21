Kate Middleton Posts Pic of William and Kids Jumping for Joy on His Birthday
HEIR TIME
Kate Middleton marked Prince William’s birthday Friday by sharing a fun family photo of the future king of England, jumping hand-in-hand with their three children. “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” the Princess of Wales wrote in a caption alongside the image on X, signing off the post with her initial and a kiss. Kate took the happy photograph showing William with princes George, 10, and Louis, 6, as well as 9-year-old Princess Charlotte last month in Norfolk in east England. The family attended Trooping the Colour—a parade to celebrate King Charles III’s official birthday—together in London over the weekend, with the ceremony marking Kate’s first appearance at a public royal event this year. She has remained largely out of the spotlight after a surgery in January, revealing two months later that she is being treated for cancer. Kate said in a statement last week she is making “good progress” with her recovery while noting there are “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy.