Kate Middleton ‘Recovering Well’ From Abdominal Surgery, Friend Says
‘CHANGE OF SCENE’
Kate Middleton is “recovering well” from the abdominal surgery she had more than three weeks ago, and has reportedly joined husband Prince William and their three children for a break on the royals’ Sandringham estate, where King Charles is convalescing between cancer treatments. “Catherine is recovering well,” a friend of the princess told the Daily Mail. “She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.” The family set off Thursday morning for a half-term holiday on the estate in Norfolk, the Mail reported. Kate spent almost two weeks at the London Hospital having, then recovering from her surgery. She was discharged 12 days ago, and has been recuperating at the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. The palace has said that “based on current medical advice” Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter. On Wednesday, William conducted a royal investiture and spoke at a London Air Ambulance gala, thanking the public for their “kind messages of support” for both Kate and Charles, adding, “It means a great deal to us all.”