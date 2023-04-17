Kate Middleton ‘Resents’ Meghan Markle After Squabble Over Queen’s Deathbed

Kate Middleton has “built up resentment” against Meghan Markle after Kate was reportedly asked not to go to the queen’s deathbed to make it “fairer” for Meghan also not to go.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson writes in his new book, Our King, that there were fears Harry would “insist” on bringing Meghan if Kate was there.

The Daily Mail reports that Jobson writes in the soon-to-be-published book, “Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome. But he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” despite the fact Kate “wanted to be there with the queen.”

In his book, Spare, Harry described the frantic few hours as he and Meghan tried to get to Scotland to bid the queen farewell.

Harry wrote: “Then came another call from Pa. He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want ... her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it.

“Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.

“He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming, Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t.

“Then that’s all you needed to say.

“By now it was mid-afternoon; no more commercial flights that day to Aberdeen. And I still had no response from Willy. My only option, therefore, was a charter out of Luton.”

Harry ended up arriving much later than other members of the family who were whisked north on an army jet that day.

The new revelations will do little to dampen speculation that William and Harry will not meet when Harry travels to the U.K. for Charles’ coronation next month. Although Harry has reportedly had a conversation with Charles, he is understood not to have spoken to William since the publication of his book.