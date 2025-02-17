Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Kids’ Terrible Drawings

Cheat Sheet
1
Washington Post Columnists Back Trump’s Plan to Scrap the Penny
PENNIES FROM HEAVEN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.17.25 2:05PM EST 
DES PLAINES, IL - JULY 06: Pennies lay in a pile July 6, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. According to the U.S. Mint says a penny costs more to make than it's worth, 1.2 cents, prompting some to call for its demise.
DES PLAINES, IL - JULY 06: Pennies lay in a pile July 6, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois. According to the U.S. Mint says a penny costs more to make than it's worth, 1.2 cents, prompting some to call for its demise. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A group of Washington Post columnists have thrown their support behind Donald Trump’s latest crusade: killing off the penny. Post columnists Drew Goins, Molly Roberts and Megan McArdle shared their two cents on Monday’s episode of the podcast Impromptu, where they sided with Trump after he ordered the Treasury Department to stop minting pennies. McArdle said that if she sees a penny on the street, “I don’t bother to lean down and pick it up.” Goins agreed, saying, “It’s not worth my time. I walk right past it. I try to step on it like a crunchy leaf.” Roberts also sided with the group, noting that the value of pennies is lower than what it costs to make them. “Stopping the production of pennies could actually make some sense. No pun intended, I promise. It does cost more to mint one than it’s worth,” Roberts said. Trump first took aim at the penny in a TruthSocial post on Feb. 9, calling the coin “so wasteful!” He added: “Let’s rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it’s a penny at a time.” Trump’s announcement stopped short of calling for the pennies to be pulled out of circulation. According to the Coinage Act of 1965, the coins will remain legal tender, and changing that would need an act of Congress.

Read it at Washington Post

2
Sacha Baron Cohen Gushes Over Isla Fisher Amid Divorce
Conscious uncoupling?
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.17.25 1:31PM EST 
Published 02.17.25 1:15PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Actors Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend 41st AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 06: Actors Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend 41st AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/WireImage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher appear to be on good terms despite calling it quits on their marriage nearly a year ago. The Confessions of Shopaholic actress got some love from her ex after she shared a photo of herself posing in an off-the-shoulder pink dress on a bed with black satin sheets. “Happy Valentine’s Day 💕,” the 49-year-old posted over the weekend. Within a day, her ex-husband, 53, commented on the image: “Stunning photoshoot.” Fisher responded simply, “Thank you,” with a smiley face emoji. While other celebrities like Rachel Zoe, who wrote, “HOT AF @islafisher 🔥," also commented on Fisher’s sultry snaps, Cohen’s comment received 84 likes. The couple first met in Sydney in 2001 and tied the knot in Paris in March 2010. They announced that they filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage in April 2024. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the two shared to their Instagram Stories along with a photo of them in tennis gear. They added, ”In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.” They share three children: two daughters named Olive, 17, and Elula, 14, and a son, Montgomery, 9.

Read it at People Magazine

Shop with Scouted

J.Crew’s Semi-Hidden Factory Sale Is Not To Be Missed
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 02.14.25 7:43PM EST 
J.Crew Outlet Black Friday Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 50 percent off everything sitewide (including clearance items!).

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re half off, or grab a few outwear essentials to round out your pre-spring lineup. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.

3

Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Kids’ Terrible Drawings

NO ROYAL PICASSO
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 02.17.25 12:29PM EST 
Published 02.17.25 12:04PM EST 
Kate Middleton
WILMSLOW, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Catherine, Princess Of Wales visits an 'Action For Children' mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025 in Wilmslow, England. (Photo by Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images) WPA Pool/Getty Images

Any parent who has ever felt inadequate when comparing themselves to Kate Middleton (those socks, that hair) can take comfort, perhaps, in the fact that her kids’ art projects are refreshingly unimpressive. Kate and William posted three examples of their children’s recent scribblings on their official Instagram account to publicize Kate’s ongoing advocacy for early childhood care, along with one of Kate’s pictures, a pencil sketch of her eldest son. In a message accompanying the post they wrote: “Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!” The post specified the pictures were by “Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and The Princess of Wales.” The kids could get some pointers from their grandfather, as King Charles is an enthusiastic landscape watercolorist whose works sell for around £20,000 ($23,000).

4
Shakira’s Medical Team Warned to Keep Her Details Private
PATIENT CONFIDENTIALITY
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 02.17.25 11:45AM EST 
Published 02.17.25 11:43AM EST 
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 11: Shakira performs onstage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off - Rio de Janeiro at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on February 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Liv

Staff at the Peruvian clinic where Shakira is being treated after a dramatic hospital admission Sunday have warned their staff not to leak any details of her medical treatment. Hours before Shakira was due to go on stage, she announced on social media that she had been hospitalized and was canceling her gig. “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue,” the singer wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening. I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I have been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” she continued. After a report emerged saying she was being treated for gastritis, managers at the Delgado Clinic told staff to ensure her treatment remained confidential. The Colombian singer’s canceled concerts will be rescheduled, her promoters have said.

Read it at El Espectador

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

5
Hospitalized Pope Francis’ Condition Now Described as ‘Complex’
PRAY FOR HIM
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 02.17.25 10:26AM EST 
Pope Francis prayer ceremony during the traditionnal visit to the statue of Holy Mary on the day of the celebration of the Immaculate Conception et Piazza di Spagna. Rome (Italy), December 8th, 2024 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

There are new fears for Pope Francis’ health after the Vatican said Monday a series of tests revealed a “complex clinical picture.” The 88-year-old pope, who had a lung removed at the age of 21, has been diagnosed with a “polymicrobial infection” in his respiratory tract and will remain in the hospital in Rome for the time being. He was admitted to the hospital last week after contracting bronchitis. Over the weekend, the Vatican confirmed he was stable and had been advised to rest. The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church for nearly 12 years, was hospitalized in March 2023 for bronchitis and canceled a December trip to COP28 due to the same illness. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Monday that the pontiff was in good spirits.

Read it at BBC News

6
FAA Investigates Deadly Plane Crash Hours After Staff Firings
SHRINKING WORKFORCE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.17.25 9:15AM EST 
Published 02.17.25 9:13AM EST 
US President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order on halting federal funds for schools and universities that impose coronavirus vaccine mandates in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a deadly U.S. air disaster just hours after “hundreds” of pink slips were reportedly handed out at the agency. Two people were found dead in woods near Covington Municipal Airport in Newtown County, Atlanta, Georgia after the single-engine Rockwell Commander light aircraft they were traveling in went down just before midnight Saturday. Authorities have not released the identity of the victims. The crash is being investigated by the FAA, and the National Transportation Safety Board, two agencies targeted by President Donald Trump’s probation staff layoffs. The incident comes just hours after “hundreds” of FAA probation staffers were told their contracts would be terminated, on Friday. David Spero, national president of The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, or PASS, said the move to let go of probation workers is a “dangerous” one. “Staffing decisions should be based on an individual agency’s mission-critical needs,” Spero told CNN. “To do otherwise is dangerous when it comes to public safety. And it is especially unconscionable in the aftermath of three deadly aircraft accidents in the past month.”

Read it at Associated Press

7
Jan. 6 Rioters Want Pardons to Cover Other Charges, Like Murder Plot and Child Porn
DON’T PUSH YOUR LUCK
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 02.17.25 10:17AM EST 
The Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot
A man convicted for assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot faces charges of solicitation of a minor dating back to 2016. Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Several participants in the Jan. 6 Riots who had their convictions scrubbed by President Donald Trump are now arguing their pardons ought to cover a slew of other legal proceedings brought against them over the past few years. Take Edward Kelly, who assaulted several police officers outside the U.S. Capitol, and is now trying to persuade the courts that Trump’s order ought to also absolve him of his conviction for plotting to murder the FBI agents who pursued his case. Other defendants are apparently pushing for similar rulings, on charges stemming from illegal possession of a firearm to child pornography uncovered in the course of post-riot investigations. It comes after Texas prosecutors announced a manhunt for Capitol rioter Andrew Taake, who’s wanted on charges of soliciting a minor online back in 2016, and with many federal agents unnerved by a group of would-be-insurrectionists banding together last month to publish an online list of some 124 officials involved in their various cases.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

8
Trump’s Grandkids Crash the NBA All-Star Game
WHO YOU KNOW...
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 02.17.25 8:03AM EST 
Published 02.17.25 8:00AM EST 
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Theo, Joseph, and Arabella.
Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Trump representation at the NBA All-Star game was strong, as three of the president’s grandchildren mixed it up with the players behind the scenes. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, brought their three children to the Chase Center in San Francisco to watch Shaq’s OGs beat Chuck’s Global Stars in a revamped mini tournament. Ivanka documented the evening on social media, showing her sons mingling with the players during a backstage photoshoot. She captured the moment Denver Nuggets’ Serbian center Nikola Jokić jokingly grabbed her younger son’s head and turned him toward the camera. “Thank you Jokic for getting my son Theo to listen,” the first daughter wrote on her Instagram story. The boys, Theo and Joseph, 8 and 10 years old, respectively, also got a selfie with YouTube megastar MrBeast and the whole family, including Arabella, 13, barreled into a courtside snap, too. “NBA All-Star 2025 🏀” Ivanka wrote, posting a carousel of images to her Instagram grid.

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 02.03.25 1:07PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

9
Jack Nicholson, 87, Makes First Public Appearance in Almost Two Years
HERE'S JOHNNY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.17.25 12:03AM EST 
Jack Nicholson.
Jack Nicholson. NBC

Jack Nicholson donned sunglasses and a New York Yankees beret as he stepped out of retirement for a brief cameo on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special on Sunday night. The 87-year-old was on hand to introduce Adam Sandler, his co-star from the 2003 film Anger Management. “Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler!,” Nicholson said. Sandler, 58, said in response, “Let’s hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! Love you, brother,” before performing an emotional ballad honoring the series. Nicholson has never hosted SNL himself, according to People, but also presented during the show’s 40th anniversary in 2015. According to IMDb, Nicolson’s last movie project was 2010’s How Do You Know, while he last appeared at a public event in May, 2023. Nicholson was pictured chatting to Spanish former basketball power forward Pau Gasol during the 2023 NBA Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. Nicholson’s daughter, Lorraine, posted a photo of the pair on Instagram in January.

10
Trump Appears to Forget JD Vance’s Threat to Russia
REWRITING HISTORY
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 02.16.25 8:31PM EST 
Published 02.16.25 8:20PM EST 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 16, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump backtracked on his vice president’s warning to Russia, seemingly forgetting his second-in-command’s comments just days after he made them. JD Vance said Friday that the U.S. may take military action if Russia failed to negotiate a deal with Ukraine that gave Kyiv its long-term independence. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal ahead of the Munich Security Conference last week, he warned Russia could face sanctions and the possibility of military action if they didn’t come to the negotiating table and strike a deal. “There are any number of formulations, of configurations, but we do care about Ukraine having sovereign independence,” Vance said while in Europe. “There are economic tools of leverage, there are of course military tools of leverage,” he added, “The president is not going to go in this with blinders on. He’s going to say, ‘Everything is on the table, let’s make a deal.’” However, on Sunday, Trump dismissed the report when quizzed by reporters. Trump was asked, “Vice president Vance said that the United States would potentially take military action against Russia if they won’t come to an agreement. Do you agree with that stance?” The president responded: “I don’t know if that’s what he said. I don’t think he said that.”

