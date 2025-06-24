Kate Middleton’s health troubles have sent her “to hell and back” over the past 18 months, and she is “fortunate to be even speaking of recovery,” a credible report claimed Tuesday.

Kate’s physical recovery is a “work in progress,” a source told the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English, but the experience has given her “mental clarity” around her priorities. The report comes amid the fallout over her shock decision to skip an appearance alongside the king at the Royal Ascot races.

Kate is expected to focus on her family life in the months ahead. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate first went for abdominal surgery and then underwent preventative chemotherapy after cancer was found. A “port” was surgically fitted to administer the chemo treatment.

Intriguingly, English, a long-serving royal correspondent with excellent palace contacts, who helps coordinate the royal pool system that controls much U.K. based royal reporting, said Tuesday: “I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery.”

Kate at her last public appearance, on Monday, June 16. She canceled her planned appearance at Ascot two days later on short notice. Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A source is cited as saying: “On some levels I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo. As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover].”

The report suggests Kate will appear at the Wimbledon tennis championships, as the Daily Beast has reported, and may also join a “meet and greet” for a French state visit at Windsor Castle on July 8. After that, Kate is expected to retreat to Norfolk for the summer.

Kate has made several public appearances this year alongside her family, including at the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5 in London. She is now expected to scale back public-facing duties. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

That meshes with claims made to The Royalist by a source who told the Daily Beast that Kate was unlikely to make more than three appearances in the next three months, saying: “The important thing here is Kate’s recovery. It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned. Kate will take it much easier for the rest of the year. I’d be surprised if you see her more than three times in the next three months.”

Another source last week told The Daily Beast: “Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance. [Ascot] was a wakeup call, not a one-off. She has never found the public appearances, and the forensic attention and criticism that goes with them, at all easy to deal with, and it was just too much this week.

“The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen’s death, the king’s diagnosis which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment. It’s all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it.”