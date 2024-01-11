Kate Middleton’s Uncle Slams ‘The Crown’ for Portraying Carole Middleton as ‘Evil’
‘JUST NOT MY FAMILY’
Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has said Carole Middleton, Kate’s mom, was wrongly and offensively portrayed in the final season of The Crown as being “evil.” In an episode focused on how Prince William and Kate ultimately met at St. Andrews University in Scotland, Carole—played by Eve Best—was seen as orchestrating matters to ensure the meeting takes place, beginning with an invented scene set years earlier where Carole encouraged Kate to speak to William at a public event. Speaking to the Daily Mail’s The Crown: Fact or Fiction podcast, Goldsmith—Carole’s younger brother—said the series “totally” misrepresented other relatives, including Kate and William, and ponders why Carole “hasn’t taken legal action” over the show’s characterization of her. “Carole isn’t that manipulative, evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family,” Goldsmith said. “First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews. She’s an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted. It was all to do with ‘Kate you've got to be doing these things, you’ve got to be showing your legs,’ and it’s just not my family. It’s not the way Carole operates.”