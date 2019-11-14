FRIENDSGIVING SAVINGS
Celebrate Friendsgiving With 50% Off Select Kate Spade Bags and Wallets
‘Tis the season for savings, thanks to Kate Spade’s Friendsgiving sale. Use the code GOBBLE50 and grab 50% off select handbags and wallets. This sale is the perfect opportunity to grab yourself that bag you’ve been eyeing or a gift for anyone on your list. The Holiday Lane Evie bag in Hot Chili is the perfect daytime bag that can easily transition to night. It has two interior pockets to organize anything from a phone to a lipstick. It’s down to $99. The $64 Cameron Street Harling in Rose Gold can function as both a wallet and a clutch, with room for credit cards, cash, and even a phone. The Holiday Lane Page tote bag is down to $149 and cannot be beaten when it comes to on-the-go organization. There are pockets for everything and it comes in three neutral colors to go with any outfit. There are over 50 styles and colors in this sale, so snatch a piece of Kate Spade to put into your collection or under the tree. | Shop at Kate Spade >
