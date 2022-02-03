Be the First to Save an Astonishing $300 on a Versatile Satchel From Kate Spade
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back again with absolutely bonkers savings on clothing, jewelry, handbags, and more. However, there’s a twist: Daily Beast readers are getting one-day early access to a jaw-dropping deal. Starting today (2/3), Daily Beast readers can save a whopping $300 on this chic satchel by using the code DEAL99 at checkout – everyone else has to wait until tomorrow, so order now to ensure inventory hasn’t run out. You have until 2/10 to take advantage of the deal, but don’t procrastinate.
Kate Spade’s mimi satchel comes in four striking colors and sports a classic look with a beautiful pebbled leather finish. The interior boasts impressive storage space, with two interior pockets, perfect for daily essentials like your phone, wallet, keys, makeup, and more. Plus, the lining is adorned with the iconic Kate Spade logo for an extra layer of chic. Whether you are wearing it as a cross-body with the included strap or clutching it in your hand, this satchel makes practicality look fashionable. The only hard choice here is what color to get.
