No Way, No Way, No Way: The Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Here

For the uninitiated, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is a pop-up event that gives you incredible Kate Spade goods at deep, deep discounts. Snag yourself iconic bags, clothes, and accessories before the sale disappears!
Available at a 69% discount from their original combined price of $478, the Jackson satchel and wallet are on-trend, but absolutely timeless. It’s the type of purse you’ll go back to year after year (and the luxury quality means it will last that long).
Jackson Bundle, Medium Satchel and Wallet
Use Code MAKEITTWO
If you ever thought pearls were stuffy, banish the thought. This breezy layered necklace with asymmetrical pearl placement is youthful without being childish (AKA the Kate Spade sweet spot). At 70% off its original $149 price, you could even layer on multiple strands for a seriously statement-making look.
Modern Pearls Wrap Necklace
Originally $149
This is an iconic Kate Spade bag, from the neutral color blocking (try to imagine a color you couldn’t wear with this) to the thick pebbled leather. The only thing more iconic is the price – a 69% discount.
Bay Street Small Rachelle
Originally $348
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.