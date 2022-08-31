Get an Extra 10% Off – and a Free Tote Bag – With Kate Spade Surprise
Surprise, Surprise
As fashion-savvy readers know well, Kate Spade Surprise is a consistent source for can’t-miss deals on the brand’s designer handbags, jewelry, clothing, and more. Just in time to enhance your fall fashion, Kate Spade is back with a pair of exclusive, limited-time offers for you to explore.*
If you’re looking to save big while upgrading your wardrobe, look no further than Kate Spade Surprise’s special 10% off site-wide promotion. By entering the code SAVE10 during check out, you’ll unlock an extra 10% off your entire order. Make sure to act fast though! This site-wide promotion only runs through September 3rd.
In addition to these savings, Kate Spade Surprise is also offering a free tote bag with any purchase of $175 or more. These aren’t the freebie, canvas tote bags you might be picturing: these are sleek, leather-look purses with a value of $299+, so this complementary add-on is far from just a regular piece of company swag. This offer lasts through September 5th – though if you move quickly, you can bundle it with the 10% off promotion as well. So why wait? Explore the catalog and take advantage of these deals today!
*Terms and conditions apply. Limited time only, while supplies last. Only at SURPRISE.KATESPADE.COM.
