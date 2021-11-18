The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back in all its glory. Right now, you can save up to 75% on clothes, jewelry, bags, and more. However, the biggest savings are in the Daily Deal, with prices so good that they can only last a day.

Today's is this fabulous pebbled-leather tote for $119, a massive $280 discount! It comes in rose smoke, gingerbread, or black, has statement-making chain handles, and includes more pockets than you could ever need (but which you’ll always use). From work to the gym to shopping, this tote has got you covered.

jordyn medium chain handle tote Buy at Kate Spade $ 119 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.