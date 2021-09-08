Stop What You’re Doing and Sprint to This Massive Kate Spade Sale
It’s A Surprise
There is no better way to celebrate hump day than the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. If you're out of the loop, this special sitewide sales event is a golden opportunity to pick up iconic Kate Spade goodies for up to a whopping 75% off. But, like all good things, the sale will come to an end, so fill your cart up today!
What to buy? The arrival of fall brings chillier weather. This beautiful tweed coat comes in a brilliant navy blue color and will keep you warm and looking cute all season long. Right now, it's 69% off—that’s $411 in savings!
Tweed Dorothy Coat
69% off the retail price
Free Shipping
From your laptop to your phone to your wallet to your lunch bag, this leather tote holds all your everyday essentials and then some! Pick it up for 70% off.
Harper Tote
70% off the retail price
Free Shipping
While it gets colder during the fall, there are still those summer-like days. This fit-and-flare dress is perfect for those warmer days. Pleated cuffs, a tie belt, and a dainty dot pattern give this chic dress an effortless look. Snag it now for 63% off.
Dainty Dot Dress
63% off the retail price
Free Shipping
