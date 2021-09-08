CHEAT SHEET
    Stop What You’re Doing and Sprint to This Massive Kate Spade Sale

    There is no better way to celebrate hump day than the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. If you're out of the loop, this special sitewide sales event is a golden opportunity to pick up iconic Kate Spade goodies for up to a whopping 75% off. But, like all good things, the sale will come to an end, so fill your cart up today!

    What to buy? The arrival of fall brings chillier weather. This beautiful tweed coat comes in a brilliant navy blue color and will keep you warm and looking cute all season long. Right now, it's 69% off—that’s $411 in savings!

    Tweed Dorothy Coat

    69% off the retail price

    Buy at Kate Spade$189

    Free Shipping

    From your laptop to your phone to your wallet to your lunch bag, this leather tote holds all your everyday essentials and then some! Pick it up for 70% off.

    Harper Tote

    70% off the retail price

    Buy at Kate Spade$119

    Free Shipping

    While it gets colder during the fall, there are still those summer-like days. This fit-and-flare dress is perfect for those warmer days. Pleated cuffs, a tie belt, and a dainty dot pattern give this chic dress an effortless look. Snag it now for 63% off.

    Dainty Dot Dress

    63% off the retail price

    Buy at Kate Spade$149

    Free Shipping

