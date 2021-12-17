Drop Everything! This Iconic Kate Spade Satchel Is $280 Off, but This Incredible Deal Ends Today

It’s that time again. The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back with huge savings — up to 75% — sitewide on jewelry, clothing, handbags, and more. But the real prize to keep an eye on is the Deal of the Day, a one-time chance to score an out-of-this-world deal on luxe Kate Spade items. This week it’s satchels.
This chic satchel strikes the right balance between carry capacity and size. It's made with beautiful pebbled leather, has a spacious interior with two pockets for quick access to your keys, phones, wallet, and other daily essentials. With four colors to choose from, you’re bound to find one that suits your style. Or, with $280 in savings, you can pick up a few.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.