Claim These Kate Spade Earrings for Only $12—Today Only!

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
From Kate Spade
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale offers blink-and-you’ll-miss-them sales on iconic bags and styles. The Deal of the Day takes it further, with a deep, one-day discount on a chosen item. Today, that’s an incredible discount on these bow-shaped pave earrings – you pay only $12.
That's wild, right? $12 for Kate Spade earrings, 66% off the list price of $39. And they're super cute – the petite sparklers are playful without being childish. At that price, stock up: there's always a birthday or graduation or anniversary just around the corner! Just act quickly: this savings is only available today or until the earrings sell out.
Ready Set Bow Pave Studs
69% Off List Price
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.