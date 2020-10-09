CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Kate Spade’s Stylish Luxury Goods + a 75% Off Sale = The Best Surprise All Year

    Surprise!

    Ad by Kate Spade

    Kate Spade

    The only thing better than Kate Spade’s fun, fashionable, and high-quality goods? Those same handbags, clothes, and accessories at a fraction of their retail prices. If you’re a bargain hunter, you’ve sniffed out the best deals of the year. Dig in to some of the amazing pieces on offer, but hurry – the Surprise Sale disappears as quickly as it arrives!

    Karissa Nylon Backpack

    65% off retail value of $279

    Buy on Kate Spade$99

    Free Shipping

    Ma Cherie Antoine Dog Studs

    61% off retail value of $49

    Buy on Kate Spade$19

    Free Shipping

    Hayes Satchel and Wallet Bundle

    Use code MAKEITTWO

    Buy on Kate Spade$149

    Free Shipping

    Cherry Blossom Silk Oblong Scarf

    53% off retail value of $148

    Buy on Kate Spade$69

    Free Shipping

    Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.