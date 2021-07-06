Steep Discounts on Iconic Goods? Sounds Like the Kate Spade Surprise Sale Is Back
Surprise!
If you are out of the loop, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale is a special event sales extravaganza, offering massive savings on iconic Kate Spade goods. But you have to act fast to snag luxurious jewelry, clothes, and bags before this pop-up event (and its incredible savings) disappear once again.
Snag the Staci Bundle, which comes with everything you need to hold all your everyday essentials. An elegant tote for your laptop, a timeless bifold wallet for your cash, and an eye-catching card case lanyard for easy access to your ID – perfect for heading back to the office with a fresh new style. Use the code MAKEITTHREE to save 66% off the combined retail price of $698!
Staci Bundle
66% off the retail price of $698
Free Shipping
Add that extra bit of flair to your summer outfits with this beautiful, handcrafted set of earrings and a necklace. The classic silver will accentuate any look, and the bow-shaped studs and pendant are the perfect mix of playful and sophisticated. Better yet, you can save 68% off the combined price of $108 with the code MAKEITTWO.
Ready Set Bow Bundle
68% off the retail price of $108
Free Shipping
Everyone should have a fabulous weekender bag—it's handy in every season. Pick up this cute one—at a jaw-dropping 69% off—dotted with tiny flowers to carry around everything you need for a stylish weekend getaway. With four pockets for extra storage of toiletries, chargers, and more, you’ll never have to worry about “packing light.”
Jae Weekender
69% off the retail price of $349
Free Shipping
