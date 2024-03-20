Kate’s Pic of Queen Elizabeth With Grandchildren Was Altered Too, Photo Agency Says
ROYAL MANIPULATION
For the second time in two weeks, a global photo agency has flagged a royal family portrait taken by Kate Middleton for evidence of digital manipulation. The new image, released by Buckingham Palace nearly a year ago, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II and 10 of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Balmoral estate. After the image was challenged by The Observer on Sunday, Getty Images added an editors’ note to its database reading “Image has been digitally enhanced at source.” It follows a similar brouhaha over a portrait of Kate and her children, which was posted for British Mother’s Day only for eagle-eyed royal watchers to quickly discern that it had been Photoshopped. An apology from the Princess of Wales’ social media account was issued, with Kate explaining that she liked to “experiment” with editing images as an “amateur photographer.” A former Buckingham Palace staffer told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that it was understood that Kate will leave the business of photographing her family to professional photographers in the future. “We won’t be seeing any more official pictures with Kate’s credit,” the former courtier said. “It would just stir the whole story up again.”