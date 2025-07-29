Woman, 69, Hospitalized After ‘Monstrous’ Raccoon Attack

Country Star Whacked in Face By Flying Object Mid-Concert
CRASHED HIS PARTY
Luke Bryan loves his fans—but not all of them seem to love him back. On Saturday, a fan threw a ball that hit the American Idol host in the face as he sang his 2011 song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” at a concert in North Dakota. Remarkably, the singer seemed unfazed: After shaking his head and staring into the audience momentarily, Bryan jumped back into the song and closed out the concert. The projectile attack came during a performance that was part of his “Country Song Came On” tour. The fan who captured the bizarre moment on video posted a 17-second clip to TikTok captioned, “Poor @Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore, carried on like a champ though.” Commenters immediately came to the defense of the Georgia-born singer, with one wondering, “Who throws something at someone they paid to see?” Bryan isn’t the only country crooner who’s had a stage performance interrupted by a disruptive fan recently: a fan hit Kelsea Ballerini in the eye with a bracelet in July 2023. More recently, in a slick but unplanned moment, Morgan Wallen caught a fan’s thong that was tossed at him during a show last summer.