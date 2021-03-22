Top Surfer Killed by Freak Lightning Strike During Olympic Training Session
‘GREAT WARRIOR’
El Salvador’s top surfer—who was set to represent her country at the sport’s Olympic debut this summer—has been killed by a freak lightning strike during a routine training session. Katherine Diaz, 22, took to the water on Friday near her home in El Tunco when she was hit. Emergency services tried to save her life on the beach but their efforts were unsuccessful. Diaz was preparing for ISA World Surf Games which will take place in El Salvador in May, and will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The Salvadoran Surf Federation said in a social media post: “A great athlete who has represented our country has left us... See you soon, great warrior. El Salvador is in mourning.” The International Surfing Association said in a statement that Diaz “embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special,” and added: “We will never forget you.”