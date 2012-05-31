Kathie Lee Gifford Insults Martin Short & More Cringe-Worthy Moments (VIDEO)

Today host Kathie Lee Gifford may have been a few mimosas too deep when she asked Martin Short about his wife on Wednesday—two years after Short’s wife had died. Or maybe she was trying to relive the awkwardness she felt in the '90s, when she asked James Taylor about his brother—who was also dead. Either way, she inspired us to put together this list of seven cringe-inducing moments from her illustrious career.

Makes Autistic Kid Cry

Howard Stern called it “the train wreck of all time.” In a segment designed to congratulate a jock for befriending an autistic schoolmate, Kathie writes a song called “All Alone.” It’s an awful, tragic ballad about having no friends, and the autistic child was forced to relive his painful past on national TV. “Can you imagine if you’d never had a friend?”

What’s a BJ?

We have a hard time (pun intended) believing that Kathie doesn’t know what a BJ is, but she proves us wrong in this ode to idiocy.

Can’t. Stop. Hula-Hooping.

Turns out that Kathie is really good at hula-hooping. So good, in fact, that she just can’t. Stop. Gyrating.

Ants in Her Pants

Kathie goes too far in a segment about ants that “are seeking out moisture.” Watch as she lists body parts where ants could be hiding.

Runaway Train

A woman drunkenly falls in front of a subway train and almost dies. Kathie suggests that she should get beat up. That, my friends, is the definition of tact.

Insults M.C. Hammer

Kathie lowers the hammer on the M.C., saying: “[You were] at the top … what happened?” It’s actually a fair question, but the rapper gets quite flustered.

SHUT UP!

A chef can’t get a word in between Kathie Lee and Hoda’s squabbles. So he blurts out what countless people should have told them years before: “A lot of people have issues with a lot of chatter back here. Pay attention.” That sure is taking it up a notch.

I’m Sorry for Everything

A tongue-in-cheek but prescient apology from Kathie: “Kathie Lee wants to apologize for what she just said, what she is currently saying, and what she is bound to say any second now.”