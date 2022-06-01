Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Reveals How She Found Out About His Affair in New Memoir
TO A NEW FUTURE
In her new memoir set to be released June 14, Kathleen Buhle shares intimate details about her tumultuous marriage to the president’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, including how she found out about his affair with his sister-in-law. After marrying Hunter at the age of 23, Buhle recounts how she watched him spiral into drug and alcohol abuse, especially after the death of his brother, Beau. She learned of his affair with Beau’s widow in November 2016 when one of her daughters called her from the family therapist’s office crying. Buhle rushed to the office where the therapist told her point blank that the two were seeing each other, and her children told her they found out by seeing texts on Hunter’s phone. The pair divorced in 2017, and Buhl said she’s since let go of the anger and is working on finding herself again.