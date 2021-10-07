Kathryn Hahn Set to Star in Her Own ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series

Read it at Variety
Good new for WandaVision fans: A spinoff of the hit TV show starring Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in the works at Disney Plus. Hahn, who plays Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, has received critical acclaim for her role as Agnes-the-neighbor turned Agatha-the-witch. The spinoff will reportedly be a dark comedy, but not much else is known about the plot. Jac Schaeffer, head writer of WandaVision, will reportedly serve as writer and executive producer of the show. In May, Schaeffer signed a three-year deal with Marvel and 20th Television.