Trump Judge Pick Deemed ‘Unqualified’ Gets Confirmed to Lifetime Federal Judgeship
PRIORITIES
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the youngest Trump-appointed judge to date who hasn’t tried a case since her admission to the American Bar Association (ABA), to a lifetime judgeship on U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. According to Law and Crime, Mizelle graduated from law school eight years ago and was deemed “not qualified” by the ABA. “The nominee presently does not meet the requisite minimum standard of experience necessary to perform the responsibilities required by the high office of a federal trial judge,” the committee wrote in a letter. But she won’t be the only Trump nominee to get confirmed with a “not qualified” rating: Nominees Justin Walker, Sarah Pitlyk, and Lawrence VanDyke each initially failed the federal judgeship committee qualification as well.