CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Judge Pick Deemed ‘Unqualified’ Gets Confirmed to Lifetime Federal Judgeship

    PRIORITIES

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the youngest Trump-appointed judge to date who hasn’t tried a case since her admission to the American Bar Association (ABA), to a lifetime judgeship on U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. According to Law and Crime, Mizelle graduated from law school eight years ago and was deemed “not qualified” by the ABA. “The nominee presently does not meet the requisite minimum standard of experience necessary to perform the responsibilities required by the high office of a federal trial judge,” the committee wrote in a letter. But she won’t be the only Trump nominee to get confirmed with a “not qualified” rating: Nominees Justin Walker, Sarah Pitlyk, and Lawrence VanDyke each initially failed the federal judgeship committee qualification as well.

    Read it at Law and Crime