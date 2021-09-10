‘Skins’ Actor Badly Injured After Being Hit by Cement Truck in New York City

British actress Kathryn Prescott—known for her starring roles in Skins and MTV’s Finding Carter—has been badly injured after getting knocked down by a cement truck in New York City, according to her twin sister. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Megan Prescott confirmed her sister broke her pelvis, both her legs, her foot, and her left hand in the accident. “She is incredibly lucky to be alive,” wrote Kathryn’s twin. “She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.” Megan wrote that she’s desperate to come from England to be at her sister’s side, but the U.S. Embassy has denied her permission to fly to the States. She wrote: “I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so.” Megan asked anyone who can help to get in touch with her or Kathryn’s management.
