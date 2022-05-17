GOP Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette Takes Jab at ‘Less Electable’ Trump
HITTING BACK
A Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate who has surged in polls ahead of the state’s GOP primary took a jab at Donald Trump after he questioned her electability. Trump, who endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race, was featured in a robocall made to voters on Monday afternoon that described Kathy Barnette as being someone who wouldn’t “put America first.” She was quick to respond, noting that her run in a 2020 congressional district race had actually been more successful than Trump’s bid there. “I lost by 19 points, Donald Trump lost by more than 26 points,” Barnett was quoted saying by The New York Times. “Who’s less electable with those numbers?” she said. She went on to describe herself as a promising alternative to MAGA Republicans, saying she is “able to get people that Donald Trump was not able to get.” “Contrary to the left, President Trump does not have a cult of followers,” she said. “We never aligned our values with President Trump; President Trump aligned his values with us.”