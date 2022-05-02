Kathy Boudin, Weather Underground Outlaw-Turned-Professor, Dead at 78
Kathy Boudin, who served 22 years in prison for her role in the death of two police officers and a driver during the 1981 heist of a Brink’s armored truck, has died of cancer at the age of 78. Brink, who was an active member of the leftist group Weather Underground, became a professor at Columbia University several years after being paroled on good behavior in 2003. The group Weather Underground was a breakaway arm of the Students for a Democratic Society and was active in bombing the U.S. capitol, New York Police Department headquarters and other public buildings as part of civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protests. As a professor, she lectured about issues released convicts and their families face. Her son, Chesa, is the district attorney of San Francisco.