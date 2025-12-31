Kathy Griffin, 65, Reveals Post-Divorce Fling With 23-Year-Old

Kathy Griffin got her groove back by falling in love with a man more than 40 years younger than her, the comedian revealed in an essay for The Cut.

“I accidentally fell in love with a 23-year-old,” wrote the 65-year-old comedian in a piece about life after her divorce from her second husband, 47-year-old marketing executive Randy Bick.

“Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have. He seemed to see me,” she wrote. “I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame!”

Griffin with ex-husband Randy Bick, 18 years her junior. FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

According to Griffin, the stark age gap between her and her unnamed young beau brought several advantages that she didn’t find in men closer to her age.

“He hadn’t been banged around that much. He’s so young that he didn’t have this baggage. And I just knew that my baggage was gonna get in the way,” she said.

However, she added that the gap also brought an understanding that their relationship wouldn’t last.

“I knew he was too young when he told me he never wanted to have kids and that he could be with me forever,” she wrote. “And I was like, ‘You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea.’ I just wouldn’t do that to him. I mean, when I was 23, I thought I knew a lot of s--t, but I didn’t. So I had to set that dove free.”

Griffin filed for divorce from Bick in December 2023. She said in 2024 that the proceedings were “kicking her a-- mentally,” adding, “I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me.”

Things might be easier for her romantically than she anticipated.

In her year-end essay, published Wednesday, Griffin discussed the surprising interest she garnered upon re-entering single life as a sexagenarian, thanks in large part to celebrity friends Sia and My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos, who encouraged her to use dating apps for the first time.

Griffin says Nia Vardalos (left) encouraged her to get on dating apps after her divorce. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Griffin said Sia and Vardolos created her profile, published it, and encouraged her to match with an open mind.

“Sure enough, I opened the app, and it said I had 100-plus replies,” she wrote.

She went on a few dates with men who didn’t interest her much, but it wasn’t until she met with the strapping 23-year-old that she felt something “click.”

“And that click thing? It doesn’t happen all that much. So even though there was a big age difference, I’m glad that we were able to capture it for a little while,” she said.

Griffin acknowledged that her fling won’t do much to help her reputation as a “cougar.”

Griffin with first husband Matt Moline. Mike Guastella/WireImage

“I haven’t been with a guy my age since I was in my 30s,” she wrote. “I don’t know what it is, but my ex-husband was 18 years younger than me. Pretty much since then, I’ve only been asked out by younger guys. So I’m constantly called a cougar, but I don’t mind.”

Griffin’s first husband was computer administrator Matt Moline, who is 10 years her junior.