Kathy Griffin Calls Out Chris Pine for Bailing on Kimmel Over ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Kathy Griffin wasn’t supposed to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. As the unfiltered comedian was quick to tell viewers when she sat down next to the host, “Let’s not B.S. the audience. I’m here, as usual, because a more famous person fell out.”

“But get this, it was Chris Pine, who Harry Styles spit on!” she continued. “So he doesn’t want to be here and get this one giving him the questions,” Griffin added, referring to Kimmel. “The reason you called me is you know, I’ve been spit on my whole career,” she said, joking that she was even spit on by Harry Styles once: “But I asked him to.”

It’s true that as of earlier this week, Pine was scheduled to be the lead guest on Kimmel’s late-night show and ducked the appearance at the last minute. Presumably, as Griffin suggested, it was because he didn’t want to have to address the many ongoing controversies surrounding his new movie Don’t Worry Darling, be it the infamous spitting incident at the Venice Film Festival or whose side he has taken in the very public Olivia Wilde vs. Florence Pugh feud. Neither Pine nor Pugh showed up for the film’s big premiere in New York this past weekend.

Griffin spent the rest of her impromptu late-night spot eagerly dishing on her actual celebrity friends, including Monica Lewinsky, who she says revealed to her that she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 despite their history, and Kimmel himself, who invited her over for Thanksgiving at the height of her “cancellation” for posing with a “bloody” Trump mask.

That same year, she said, the Kardashian family invited her for Christmas, which didn’t stop her from mercilessly roasting them for several minutes. She riffed on the “swag bag” they give their guests, which includes “those horrible shoes that the ex-husband makes”—aka Kanye West’s Yeezys—and jokingly referred to Kim’s kids as “North, Saint, Milwaukee, and Idaho.”

She’s apparently close enough with Kris Jenner that she once came over to Griffin’s house to confide in her about how hard it was going to be to tell Kim that her stepsister Kylie Jenner had officially become a billionaire. “This is like the G8 summit, we should do this at the United Nations,” Griffin said. “So I love them.”

For more, listen to Kathy Griffin on The Last Laugh podcast.