Kathy Griffin Keeps Trolling Elon Musk from Dead Mother’s Twitter Account After Suspension
‘BACK FROM THE GRAVE’
Comedian Kathy Griffin appears to have resurrected the Twitter account of her dead mother in order to continue trolling Elon Musk. Griffin lost her account after she changed her profile picture and username to match Musk’s before encouraging followers to vote for Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections. On Sunday evening, Musk said he would permanently suspend users “engaging in impersonation” if they didn’t clarify that what they were doing was parody, though he later joked that he’d suspended Griffin because she’d been “impersonating a comedian.” A tweet later appeared on the account of Maggie Griffin, which has not been active since 2019, stating: “I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy.” A separate tweet clarified that Kathy was using her late mother’s account, while another directly replied to Musk’s “impersonating a comedian” gag. “You stole that joke, you asshole,” Griffin wrote. “People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.”