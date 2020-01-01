Kathy Griffin Married Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year’s Eve

Read it at People
Comedian Kathy Griffin announced on Wednesday that she had a surprise wedding on New Year’s Eve with longtime boyfriend Randy Bick. Griffin, 59, posted a video of the 14-minute ceremony on Twitter, which featured actress Lily Tomlin officiating. “What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful,” said the Grace and Frankie star. “They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.” Griffin wrote, “We are in love and we cannot stop laughing.”