‘I’m Gonna Be Just Fine’: Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis
‘I’VE NEVER SMOKED!’
Kathy Griffin has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lung cancer, but assured fans that she should fully recover in a month or so. In an optimistic statement posted to her Twitter page Monday, the Emmy-winning comedian wrote: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed... Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” She went on to say that the cancer has only effected one of her lungs, so she “hopefully” won’t need further treatment after surgery. “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” she wrote. Griffin, 60, added that she was “gonna be just fine,” and told fans: “I am fully vaccinated for COVID. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.”