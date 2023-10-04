Kathy Griffin Takes Aim at Britney After Knife Video: She’s ‘Too Free’

Late-night TV is back in full force. And so was comedian Kathy Griffin when she appeared as the lead guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Her appearance came on the heels of a new video she posted to her Instagram account in which Griffin promoted an upcoming Las Vegas stand-up date by parodying the knife-wielding video that caused the police to visit Britney Spears’ home for a safety check.

After showing the video to Jimmy Kimmel’s viewers, Griffin said that while she does “fear the #FreeBritney people”—“You should,” quipped Kimmel—“sometimes, a person can be too free.”

“All I’m saying is, I love you gays, I love you #FreeBritney people, but you didn’t have a plan!” she joked.

In response to all of the attention she got from her original video, Spears told her Instagram followers this week to “lighten up,” explaining that she was just “copying Shakira.”

But while Griffin did risk enraging the Britney stans, she was rightly wary to piss off the Swifties, warning Kansas City Chiefs fans not to start blaming Taylor Swift if Travis Kelce’s game starts to falter during their apparent love affair.

“You sports people don’t stand a chance against the Swifties,” Griffin said. “Not a chance. If there’s any threat to her, or perceived threats, they will dox your kid’s teacher’s family, they will find out where you live, they shoot to kill, do not mess with them, I fear them, because she is my queen!”

