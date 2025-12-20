Kathy Hilton’s Guide to Serving Caviar Like a Pro

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one thing you’re going to feel while mingling at a Kathy Hilton house party, it’s pampered. The seasoned host and American socialite doesn’t so much as work a room, but floats about, making sure everyone is engaged in sparkling conversation and has enough to eat and drink. She famously serves baked potatoes with an option to top with caviar at these events—the ultimate high/low treat. This combo was a rumored staple of Jackie Kennedy’s diet and something Hilton has kept in the zeitgeist. “I like to have it hot. I use russet potatoes and use a fork to chop up a little bit of the inside of the potato. Then, I add a bit of butter and sour cream and top with caviar,” she says.

When hosting family, Hilton serves potato latkes with the same setup, hold the butter. But she never opts for ready-made blinis because they’re too rubbery. “Instead, I’ll make dollar-sized pancakes with good, old-fashioned Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix (formerly Aunt Jemima). I don’t know how, but they seem to stay warm if you put them in a cloth napkin-lined basket.”

Variations aside, the star of the show is, of course, the roe. To ensure she has enough to go around, Hilton errs on the side of caution. “I find that maybe out of 200 people, there might be ten people who don’t like it—good, more for us! So, for about 200 people, I’ll get a couple of kilos of caviar in the really big tins. Then I’ll set out half a kilo on each side of the table,” she says. “I would rather have more than not enough. That way, we can have more late at night after everybody’s gone home or have it for breakfast the next morning.”

When Hilton says “sets out” caviar for party guests, she means that she typically leaves the delicacy unmanned and allows guests to serve themselves. It’s a set-up that depends on the decorum of her guests, even if not everyone is mindful of how much they take. (See: Christian Slater’s character on Curb Your Enthusiasm, “ going over the allotment ,” of party caviar, to Larry David’s disdain.) So, how does Hilton contend with those who hover and hoard?

“We should be thoughtful of other people. To plant yourself at the caviar dish is very rude—and there are those people that will stand there and have a conversation. Meanwhile, they’re just shoveling it in while other people may be waiting to try some,” she says. The hostess has been known to discreetly move these people along by suggesting they take a photo together or telling them that they just have to meet another partygoer... in another room.

Did we not tell you the woman is a genius of a host ? Find more of her tips and must-haves for serving caviar with style and grace, ahead.

The Caviar Co. Kaluga Hybrid Caviar Hilton’s caviar of choice for serving with baked potatoes? Sevruga. “It's perfect, not fishy tasting and a bit nutty in flavor,” she says. At this year’s festivities, Hilton served this kaluga hybrid, which is close in flavor to beluga and a favorite of the chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants. See At The Caviar Co. $ 130

William Yeoward Crystal Caprice Caviar Server For 2 With Spoon When entertaining a large group, Hilton brings out the big guns, namely, this handmade crystal caviar service set, which is generously sized to serve other seafood, too. See At Neiman Marcus $ 725

Michael Aram Ocean Reef Ocean Reef Caviar Dish & Spoon Not all of Hilton’s preferred serving dishes cost more than the average car payment. This more affordable option also makes her list. It’s made from stainless steel, brass, glass and grey sparkalite stone—and comes with a stylish caviar spoon for easy serving. See At Saks 5th Avenue $ 275

The Caviar Co. Mother of Pearl Spoon Of course, there’s nothing wrong with spooning caviar right from the jar, but the utensil used for the job matters: metal flatware (particularly silver) can impart a tinny flavor to the eggs. To preserve the caviar falvor as intended, go with a utensil made of non-reactive material, such as mother-of-pearl, bone, glass or wood. See At The Caviar Co. $ 15

Fishwife White Sturgeon Caviar Inspired by Hilton’s baked potato and caviar service, but plan to host just a buddy or two and don’t want to cook? It’s hard to beat this $100 boxed offering from the ever-stylish Fishwife. Inside, is an ounce of white sturgeon caviar sourced from a family-owned, Ecocert-certified caviar farm (and which pairs well with potato chips, chives, and creme fraiche). Also included is a fish-engraved mother of pearl spoon. See At Fishwife $ 99

