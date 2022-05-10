New York Will Allocate $35 Million to Abortion Clinics Throughout the State, Increasing Access and Securiety
MONEY TALKS
In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will allocate $35 million to health care providers to both expand abortion access and increase security at clinics. New York expects that influx of women will flock to the state once the Supreme Court hands down its anticipated decision later this term, and is aiming to make the extra funding available prior to that day. As clinics across the country prepare for a wave of protests and violence if and when Roe is overturned, Hochul, a Democrat, emphasized that it’s important to “prepare for any scenario,” and set aside $10 million of the new funding for additional security amid anxiety about an increasingly violent post-Roe world. The governor’s move comes as the state legislature, also controlled by Democrats, is considering a separate $50 million fund that would help women from outside of New York pay for medical care and travel to the state for abortions.