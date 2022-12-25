NY Guv Declares ‘War with Mother Nature’ as Storm’s Death Toll Rises to Seven
BATTEN THE HATCHES
New York authorities have raised the official death count from four to seven people after a once-in-a-generation winter storm struck Buffalo this weekend, dumping more than three feet of snow and barraging the area with hurricane-force winds. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters during a press briefing Sunday morning that the blizzard had stranded rescue crews, with National Guard troops deploying to assist the most severely affected parts of Erie County. “This is a war with Mother Nature, and she has been hitting us with everything she has,” Hochul said, declaring that the three-day blizzard “will go down in history” as the worst in Buffalo’s “long, storied history” of inclement winter weather. The deceased were found in cars and on the street, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who warned the death toll may rise because some people have been trapped in cars for more than two days. A travel ban was still in effect Sunday afternoon amid whiteout conditions, and the airport will remain closed until at least Tuesday, authorities said, with the state opening warming stations throughout the region. The blizzard was part of a blast of arctic air that has jammed holiday travel across the country and knocked out power throughout the northeast.