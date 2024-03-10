Katie Britt Should Have Known the SOTU Response Was a Trap

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

After listening to Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, The New Abnormal team asks the question on everyone’s mind—did the rising Republican star not think it through or was she set up to fail?

The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy quipped that her whispered, over-the-top delivery as she sat in a kitchen is the reason why “there shouldn’t be conservative theater kids.”

“This was some of the worst acting I think I’ve ever seen. I don’t even care what she said, because all of it was stupid, but her delivery—it was just flat out insane and incredible to watch,” Levy says.

“I think it’s the curse of the State of the Union response because it’s truly a no-win situation. They always try to elevate these young politicians and it’s a complete and utter trap and if you have half a brain at this point, your response should be a gracious decline of the invitation,” he said. “You’ve had Blake Masters give one, Bobby Jindal gave one, and it’s widely considered that that ruined whatever presidential aspirations he had. It’s just such a no-win situation.”

The New Abnormal team wondered that perhaps whoever was with her recording the SOTU response simply didn’t like the Alabama senator and set her up.

“Somebody was in that room going, ‘great take. Yes, we should do it like that,” producer Jesse Cannon said.

“Keep it just the way you have it, Katie. It looks great! Doing good, honey,” co-host Danielle Moodie joked.

Plus! CNN’s Chief National Security Analyst Jim Sciutto joins Andy Levy to talk about his new book The Return of Great Powers: Russia, China, and the Next World War, which is out on March 12.

