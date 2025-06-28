Journalist Katie Couric threw shade at Lauren Sánchez Bezos after her star-studded wedding in Venice to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former president John F. Kennedy, posted Vogue’s digital cover featuring the new Mrs. Bezos’ high-necked, lace wedding dress on his Instagram. “Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," Couric remarked in the comments. “Apparently tacky is back.” Sánchez Bezos celebrated her nuptials on Friday alongside VIPs like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Tom Brady. Couric seemed to call out the new wife, 55, for her ties to her husband’s exorbitant wealth. The world’s fourth-richest man, Jeff Bezos, 61, has a net worth of $237 billion and direct ties to President Donald Trump. In fact, he has tried to charm the president several times in the last months and even invited him to the lavish affair, though he declined. Other comments also poked fun at the Vogue cover, with one referencing the magazine’s editor-in-chief’s recent announcement to leave her position: “Is this why Anna Wintour stepped down?”

Instagram